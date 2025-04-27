CA leaves Rome for home after joining funeral of Pope Francis

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus left Rome for home on Sunday, a day after joining the funeral mass of Pope Francis at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

He departed from Leonardo da Vinci Airport, Fiumicino around 8am (12 noon Bangladesh Standard Time), Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told the press.

Prof Yunus is expected to reach home in the early hours of Monday.

Wrapping up his four-day Qatar tour on April 25, he flew directly to Rome to pay his last respects to his old friend, Pope Francis.

On Saturday, he joined the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica.

Ahead of the funeral and after the service, the chief adviser exchanged greetings with several world leaders, including UN Secretary General António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, former US president Joe Biden, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, president of Kenya, president of Montenegro, grand duke and grand duchess of Luxembourg, president of Ecuador, president of East Timor, prime minister of Honduras, president of Iceland, president of Portugal, the king and queen of Belgium, prime minister of Belgium, Prince Albert of Monaco, prince and princess of Norway, prime minister of Tunisia, prince and princess of Liechtenstein, WHO director general, IOC president, and foreign ministers of Sri Lanka, Bahrain and Syria, as well as a former US secretary of state.

On Saturday, Silvano Maria Tomasi, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church, called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his hotel.

Cardinal Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue George Jacob Koovakad also met the chief adviser at his hotel.

Additionally, Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin called on Prof Yunus at his hotel.