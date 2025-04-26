Monday, April 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Garo priest meets Yunus in Vatican City

The chief adviser attended the funeral mass of Pope Francis at St Peter's Square in Vatican City earlier on Saturday

Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Apr 2025, 08:33 PM

A Bangladeshi Garo priest met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus after the funeral of Pope Francis at Vatican City on Saturday.

"Youth Catholic priest from the Garo community of Mymensingh, Father Prince Henry Snal, met Chief Adviser Professor Yunus outside the corridor of St Peter's Basilica following the funeral of Pope Francis," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam wrote in a post shared on his verified Facebook account.

The chief adviser attended the funeral mass of Pope Francis at St Peter's Square in Vatican City earlier on Saturday.

He was received by senior Vatican officials as he entered St Peter's Basilica, where the mortal remains of the pope were lying in state.

Muhammad YunusPope FrancisShafiqul Alam
