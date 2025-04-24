You're making our position stronger, Prof Yunus tells expats

Appreciating the significant role of expatriate Bangladeshis, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said the expatriates are helping Bangladesh become stronger by overcoming the challenges and helping the economy to bounce back.

"You are extending a big support to make our position stronger," he said during an interaction with the Bangladesh community members at a hotel wrapping up his four-day visit to Qatar.

"Don't feel you are isolated. We are in a stronger position because of you," Prof Yunus told the Bangladeshi expatriates in Qatar, describing how the economy bounced back from a fragile and broken economy.

He assured the expatriates to address their issues making their path easier ensuring due respect.

The chief adviser listened to the expatriates as they put forward some proposals including enhanced incentives for the remittance senders.

Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan shared how Bangladesh quickly paid all the dues to the Qatari government and thanked the expatriates for helping Bangladesh by sending remittance continuously.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain also addressed some of the issues raised by the expatriates.

The Bangladesh community members appreciated Prof Yunus' leadership in putting the country back on track with improved overall economic performance.

High Representative and National Security Adviser to Chief Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed and Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present at the event moderated by Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam.

Talking to UNB, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said it is a very successful and fruitful visit.

"I would say it is one of the most successful and very engaging visits," he said, hoping that many Qatari investors will explore opportunities in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday night, the chief adviser held a closed-door meeting with several prominent foreign investors in the Qatari capital, aiming to attract investment in some of the country’s key sectors.

Addressing the investors, the chief adviser said the interim government aims to transform Bangladesh into a manufacturing and economic hub, welcoming all forms of foreign investment.

"We want to be a top manufacturing country in the world," he said, emphasizing that his government is offering one of the most attractive investment climates in the region.

The gathering included notable figures such as a former deputy prime minister of the Maldives, a member of the Malaysian royal family, a former Malaysian minister, a Qatari royal family member, top bankers and several wealthy non-resident Bangladeshis.

The investors expressed interest in exploring opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, waste management, energy, banking and tourism—particularly in the resort district of Cox’s Bazar.

The chief adviser encouraged the investors to visit Bangladesh and engage in discussions with the relevant agencies.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed were also present during the meeting.