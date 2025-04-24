Bangladesh embassy in Japan launches e-passport service

The e-passport service has been inaugurated at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo of Japan.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah inaugurated the program in the hall room of the embassy.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Principal Secretary M Siraz Uddin Mia said that travel and immigration from Japan will be easier once the e-passport service is introduced.

The government has resolved the long-standing complaints of expatriates about getting passports on time in different countries, he said.

Ambassador Daud Ali said that a long-standing demand of expatriate Bangladeshis living in Japan has been fulfilled through the launch of e-passport service in Japan.

Assistant Project Director of e-passport and automated border control management project Major Abu Bakar Muhammad Siddiqur Rahman delivered speech as special guest.

Officials of the Department of Immigration and Passports, e-passport project, representatives of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, members of Bangladesh community living in Japan and officials and employees of the embassy were present on the occasion.