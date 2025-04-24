Thursday, April 24, 2025

CJ leaves for Türkiye, UAE to join separate functions

The chief justice will attend the 63rd founding anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye

File image of Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 12:54 PM

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed left Dhaka on Thursday for Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend two separate programs as an invited guest, official sources confirmed.

He departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7am to participate in the first event in Türkiye.

Md Shafiqul Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, said that the chief justice will attend the 63rd founding anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye, at the invitation of its president, Justice Kadir Özkaya.

In addition, he is scheduled to participate in an international symposium at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul on Friday.

During his visit to the UAE, the chief justice will attend an international conference as a panel speaker on the theme “Climate Justice and the Constitution: Reflections from the Global South,” organized by New York University Abu Dhabi on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

He will also deliver a speech at a workshop attended by students and faculty members of the university on the morning of the same day.

Topics:

TurkiyeThe United Arab Emirates (UAE)Syed Refaat Ahmed
