Yunus condemns Kashmir attack, reaffirms Dhaka's anti-terror stance

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday strongly condemned the heinous act in Kashmir a day earlier.

"We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh's resolute stand against terrorism," he said in a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir incident.

Gunmen shot and killed at least 26 tourists at a resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said, in what appeared to be a major shift in a regional conflict in which tourists have largely been spared, according to a report run by AP.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over the losses of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB, quoting the chief adviser.

The chief adviser is now visiting Qatar to attend the Earthna Summit in Doha.