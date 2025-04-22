Shafiqul: $37m in LNG import dues to be paid to Qatar soon

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said the deposed Sheikh Hasina government did not pay dues of hundreds of millions of US dollars in LNG import from Qatar.

“However, the interim government has taken an initiative to pay dues in LNG import and all the dues will be paid within a day or two,” he told BSS on the sidelines of Earthana Summit in Doha.

Shafiqul said the interim government has already paid a large portion of the dues for LNG imported from Qatar.

He added that $37 million in importing LNG from Qatar is yet to be paid but the government will pay the amount within a day or two.

Earlier in the day, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatar minister of State for Energy Affairs, called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of Earthna Summit in Doha.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed were, among others, present at the meeting.