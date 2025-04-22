Prof Yunus to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will attend Pope Francis' funeral, his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB on Tuesday.

Pope Francis’ funeral will be held on Saturday, with public viewing starting on Wednesday.

Pope Francis will be laid to rest on Saturday after lying in state for three days in St Peter’s Basilica, where the faithful are expected to flock to pay their respects to history’s first Latin American pontiff.

The cardinals met on Tuesday in the Vatican’s synod hall to chart the next steps before a conclave begins to choose Francis’ successor, as condolences poured in from around the world.

According to current norms, the conclave must begin between May 5 and 10.

The cardinals set the funeral for Saturday at 10am in St Peter’s Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

US President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend, and Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected to join.

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, died on Monday, at the age of 88.

He had been recovering in his apartment after being hospitalised for five weeks with pneumonia. Pope Francis made his last public appearance on Sunday, delivering an Easter blessing and greeting followers from his popemobile, looping around St Peter’s Square.

Earlier, on Monday, Prof Yunus expressed profound condolences on behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh at the passing of Pope Francis, describing him as a beacon of peace, humanity and unity.

"With his passing away, we have seen the end of an epoch of dignified papacy, honed by suave leadership qualities, carried out for uplifting human dignity, interfaith harmony and justice for the marginalised," he said in a message, expressing condolences with a heavy heart.

In his message to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, secretary of State of the Holy See, Vatican City, Prof Yunus said his leadership transcended religious boundaries and inspired millions to step up efforts to build a more inclusive, tolerant and compassionate world.

"I have been honoured to meet many times with Pope Francis and to work closely with him to foster peace, human dignity and environmental stewardship," he said.

"The people of Bangladesh, who were deeply honoured by His Holiness’ historic visit to our country in 2017, join the global community in mourning this great loss," said the chief adviser.

"During this time of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with the Catholic Church and people of faith around the globe, remembering the profound impact of his teachings and the kindness he extended to all," he said.

"May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. May we continue to honour his vision of a world united in compassion and understanding," Prof Yunus added.