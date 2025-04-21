Monday, April 21, 2025

Yunus off to Doha to join Earthna Summit

During his visit, Yunus is expected to meet the amir of Qatar and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed

CA off to Doha to join Earthna Summit tour from Tuesday to Wednesday, April 22 to April 23. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 07:50 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka for Doha on Monday evening to attend the Earthna Summit 2025.

"A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7pm," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder Azad told BSS.

About the Qatar tour, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said Prof Yunus will have busy days during his tour to Qatar on Tuesday to Wednesday.

"The chief adviser will speak at the Earthna Summit 2025... he will have a series of engagements during his visit," he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka in the afternoon.

The chief adviser's four-day official visit is happening at the invitation of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

During his visit, Yunus is likely to have meetings with both the amir of Qatar and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed apart from other engagements.

Shafiqul said that the chief adviser will have meetings with Qatar charity and Qatar Foundation and will give an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel.

As Bangladesh has a long-term agreement with Qatar on LNG imports, there will be a discussion on greater energy sector cooperation, he said.

He also said there will be an investment summit on Wednesday and that Prof Yunus will speak at a conference on the Rohingya issue, where global stakeholders will join.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, among others, are accompanying the chief adviser during the visit.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusQatarLNG ImportRohingya issueAbul Kalam AzadForeign Service Academy
