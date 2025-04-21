Want to be good, close neighbours, says CA seeking stronger Dhaka-Beijing ties

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with China and described his recent visit to China as a turning point in the relationship between the two countries.

“This is just the beginning. We are so close, yet so far. Let’s change that,” said Prof Yunus, welcoming Governor Wang Yubo of Yunnan Province on his first visit to Bangladesh.

“We hope you will visit us again soon — we want to be good neighbours, but more importantly, very close neighbours," he said during a high-level meeting with the Governor at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The chief adviser recalled his recent visit to China, describing it as a turning point in the relationship between the two countries.

He praised China for its warm hospitality and expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping for his encouraging words on strengthening ties between the two countries.

Governor Yubo responded warmly, saying: “My visit is aimed at further strengthening our bilateral relationship. Yunnan is ready to serve as China’s open hub for South Asia.”

The chief adviser and the governor discussed a range of collaborative initiatives, including youth exchange, healthcare cooperation, education, and trade, said the Chief Adviser's press wing.

Governor Yubo noted that a Chinese bank in Yunnan had already adopted the microcredit system pioneered by Prof Yunus. “Many people in China are benefiting from this approach,” he said, highlighting shared social goals between the two nations.

Governor Yubo proposed expanding cooperation in vocational training and digital and language education, as well as promoting trade in sectors like seafood, mango and agricultural products. “We should focus on people-to-people ties and bring our regions even closer,” Wang Yubo said.

The chief adviser endorsed the governor's suggestions. “We agree on everything you said – from health and education to trade and training. We want to implement these things faster than ever. We want to become closer partners and true friends.”

Healthcare emerged as a key focus during the meeting.

The chief adviser expressed appreciation for China’s support in launching medical tourism, including the designation of four hospitals in Kunming for Bangladeshi patients. “This cooperation is a new chapter in our partnership,” he said.

Both sides also agreed on the importance of enhancing educational exchanges.

Currently, around 400 Bangladeshi students are studying in China, and Professor Yunus pledged to increase that number significantly. “We will encourage more of our youth to study in China and learn the language,” he emphasised.

On the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties, the chief adviser reaffirmed Bangladesh’s desire to work with China even more closely to address shared challenges and unlock new opportunities for prosperity.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Secretary and SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed.