Bangladesh, China pledge enhanced cooperation linking Yunnan, Chittagong

Bangladesh and China on Sunday renewed their pledges to open up new avenues of cooperation, connecting Yunnan Province and Chittagong across various sectors.

These sectors include trade, healthcare, tourism, and people-to-people connectivity and exchanges.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen existing bilateral relations.

Governor of Yunnan Province, Wang Yubo, met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the State Guest House Padma.

During the meeting, bilateral issues between Bangladesh and China were reviewed, said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.