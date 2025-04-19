Dr Yunus leaves for Qatar Monday to attend Earthna Summit

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to leave for Doha, Qatar, on Monday to attend the Earthna Summit 2025 and discuss the issues of mutual interest with the leadership of the gas-rich Gulf kingdom.

The chief adviser will pay a four-day official visit at the invitation of Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Yunus is likely to have meetings with both the Amir of Qatar and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in addition to attending several high-level meetings at the Summit, the official told UNB.

Bangladesh stressed the need for a deepening trade and investment relationship with Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani was appointed Prime Minister on 7 March 2023 and Minister of Foreign Affairs in January 2016.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan are likely to accompany the Chief Adviser during the visit.

National women athletes to accompany

In a historic first, four national women athletes from Bangladesh will accompany the Chief Adviser during his upcoming four-day visit to Qatar, according to the Chief Adviser’s press wing.

The delegation includes footballers Afida Khandakar and Shaheda Akhter Ripa and cricketers Sumaiya Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.

This is the first time a group of female athletes will travel as part of an official state delegation with a head of government of Bangladesh.

The Qatar Foundation extended the invitation to the athletes through the Chief Adviser’s office.

On Thursday evening, the four athletes met Professor Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna, where they discussed their goals for the visit and expressed their excitement.

"We are thrilled to be part of this visit. It's not just a personal honour but also a proud moment for our teammates and the sports community in Bangladesh," the footballers were quoted by the press wing as saying.

They added that they hoped to invite the Qatari women's football team for a friendly match and were eager to explore Qatar's sports facilities and professional training methods.

The cricketers expressed their desire to spark interest in cricket in Qatar, where the sport is not yet widely followed.

"We've prepared a presentation to introduce both our men's and women's cricket journeys," they said.

During the meeting, the athletes also shared their personal struggles and thanked the Chief Adviser for giving them the opportunity to represent the country abroad.

Dr Yunus praised the athletes for their resilience and passion. "You are Bangladesh's sports ambassadors. Share your real stories. Represent our country's spirit and progress through sports," he said.

He assured full support from his office to ensure the success of their trip.

Earthna Summit

The second edition of the Earthna Summit under the theme “Building our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge” highlights Qatar’s commitment to advancing sustainability in hot and arid environments, by drawing on its rich cultural heritage and unique ecosystems.

The Summit serves as a platform for exploring how both traditional knowledge and innovation approaches can inform modern sustainability, shaping a more resilient and inclusive future.

During the two days – April 22-23, the Earthna Summit will explore a wide range of topics through presentations, interactive panel discussions, workshops and roundtables.

Besides, the Earthna Village in Barahat Msheireb will host a series of inspiring talks and discussions led by various experts and innovators to foster dialogue and inspiration.

A number of side events by partners will host a series of networking activations and discussions lead by local stakeholders.

Dr Yunus relentlessly devotes his time and energy to inspire people into creating a world of 3 Zeros - zero net carbon emission, zero wealth concentration for ending poverty once for all and zero unemployment by unleashing entrepreneurship in everyone.