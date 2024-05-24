Friday, May 24, 2024

Expatriate welfare state minister visits UAE, Qatar, Oman to strengthen labour market ties

  • State minister schedules to participate in several meetings in Dubai
  • Will make a courtesy call to Qatar's Minister of Labour Ali bin Samikh Al Marri

 

File image of State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 May 2024, 05:55 PM

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury has embarked on a seven-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman to expand the Middle East labour market and address temporary issues.

He left Dhaka on Friday morning.

During the visit, the state minister is scheduled to participate in several meetings in Dubai. He will meet with members of the Dubai Business Council. He will also meet with Bangladeshis working in Dubai, according to a media release from the ministry.

Shofiqur will be present as chief guest at the Remittance Award-2023 organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai on Saturday.

He will make a courtesy call on Qatar's Minister of Labour Ali bin Samikh Al Marri on May 27. He will also meet with Bangladeshi businessmen based in Qatar on the same day. He will also meet with Bangladeshi workers and community leaders, the release said.

The state minister will hold a courtesy call on Oman's Labour Minister Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Baawain.He will also meet with the Bangladeshi business committee in Oman.

He is scheduled to return home on May 31.

QatarDubaiBangladeshi expatriates
