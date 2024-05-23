Thursday, May 23, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
California GOP 2024 Convention completed

The event took place from May 17-20

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 23 May 2024, 03:40 PM

The three-day California GOP 2024 Convention was held at the Hyatt Regency Burlingame, San Francisco Bay Area, California from May 17-20.

GOP Chairperson Jessica Millan Peterson welcomed all the delegates and heard from local, state, and national figures in GOP.

Bangladeshi American Republican Coalition President Quazi Shahriar Rahman, Vice President Aziz Choudhury, Treasurer Sarwar Mohib, and member Abdul Dulal were present at the convention to represent the Bangladeshi American republican community.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was the keynote speaker on Saturday afternoon.

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump joined the Saturday evening reception and joined the dinner with delegates, and guests.

Before the dinner, she greeted and took photos with a few distinguished GOP Leaders and the Bangladeshi American Republican Coalition leaders.

She expressed that it will be a landslide win for GOP under the leadership of Donald Trump in the upcoming November election.

Topics:

CaliforniaGOP
