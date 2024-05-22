UK gets its youngest Bangladeshi-origin mayor

Ibsha Choudhury, a youth from Sylhet, Bangladesh, has been elected Lord Mayor of the United Kingdom’s Worthing Council.

He was elected the first Muslim male mayor of the council on Tuesday.

Councillors elected him to the post of mayor at the age of 41, making him the youngest mayor of Bangladeshi origin in the UK.

Prior to this, Ibsha served as the deputy mayor of the Council.

Ibsha was born in Sylhet, Bangladesh. After studying at school and college there, he came to Worthing, England at the age of 21. He has been living there with his family for 22 years. In personal life, he is the father of four children.

Ibsha first started in the private sector in Britain and later moved to the civil service. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was an active worker and helped the NHS coordinate and deliver food.

Ibsha joined the Labor Party in 2019 and became an active member of the party. In 2021, he was elected as a Labor Party councillor in the Castle ward. He is also the equality officer for Worthing Town Football Club.

On Tuesday night, he said: “I am grateful to this city for giving me so much. I am grateful and proud of the opportunities that have been given to me. It is an honour to be appointed as the mayor of Worthing.”