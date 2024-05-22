Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UK gets its youngest Bangladeshi-origin mayor

  • He was elected the first Muslim male mayor of the council
  • Elected at the age of 41
File image of Ibsha Choudhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 May 2024, 01:04 PM

Ibsha Choudhury, a youth from Sylhet, Bangladesh, has been elected Lord Mayor of the United Kingdom’s Worthing Council.

He was elected the first Muslim male mayor of the council on Tuesday.

Councillors elected him to the post of mayor at the age of 41, making him the youngest mayor of Bangladeshi origin in the UK.

Prior to this, Ibsha served as the deputy mayor of the Council.

Ibsha was born in Sylhet, Bangladesh. After studying at school and college there, he came to Worthing, England at the age of 21. He has been living there with his family for 22 years. In personal life, he is the father of four children.

Ibsha first started in the private sector in Britain and later moved to the civil service. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was an active worker and helped the NHS coordinate and deliver food.

Ibsha joined the Labor Party in 2019 and became an active member of the party. In 2021, he was elected as a Labor Party councillor in the Castle ward. He is also the equality officer for Worthing Town Football Club.

On Tuesday night, he said: “I am grateful to this city for giving me so much. I am grateful and proud of the opportunities that have been given to me. It is an honour to be appointed as the mayor of Worthing.”

Topics:

United Kingdommayor
Read More

Bangladesh, UK sign SOPs on returns

Taposh: Dengue cases in Dhaka was 42,000 less in 2023 than in 2019

UK Minister Trevelyan in Dhaka to boost bilateral ties

Bangladesh wants UK on its side to end war in Gaza

Newly elected Comilla, Mymensingh mayors take oath

Chittagong mayor launches research lab to combat mosquito

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x