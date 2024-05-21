Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
FM: US informed Bangladesh about sanctions on Gen Aziz in advance

  • US said Aziz was involved in ‘significant corruption’
  • Hasan says Bangladesh is working with the US to combat corruption 
File image: Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks to journalists at his ministry at Segun Bagicha in Dhaka on Monday, May 20, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 21 May 2024, 02:41 PM

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the United States informed the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC about the sanctions imposed on former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed before making it public. 

He said General Aziz was not sanctioned under the US-announced visa policy but rather was under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.

Dr Hasan Mahmud was speaking at a “meet the reporters” program on Tuesday organized by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said that the government of Bangladesh has taken a zero-tolerance policy on combating corruption and will continue to work with the United States on this issue. 

“For combating corruption, we are working with the US. We want to work together and will continue to do that," he told reporters. 

The US Department of State on Monday announced the public designation of General Aziz Ahmed, previously chief of the Bangladesh Army Staff, due to what it says was his involvement in "significant corruption".

This action renders Aziz and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entering the United States.

His actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and the public’s faith in public institutions and processes, the US State Department said.

"Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh," said the US Department of State. 

Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit, it claimed.

"This designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bangladesh," said the US government.

Topics:

US sanctionHasan MahmudChief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed
