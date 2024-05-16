Thursday, May 16, 2024

Hajj 2024: 21,063 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

  • This year's Hajj to be held on June 16
  • Hajj flights to continue until June 10
File image of Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 May 2024, 01:50 PM

About 21,063 Bangladeshi pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia since the start of the Hajj flight till Wednesday 15.

On the other hand, 6,906 pilgrims have yet to receive their visas.

This information was released on the Bangladesh Haj Management Portal on Thursday.

According to the information received, of the 21,063 pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia by Wednesday, 3,747 were from government management, and 17,316 were from private management. 

So far, 53 flights have been operated to Saudi Arabia, 18 of which were operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 16 by Saudi Airlines, and 19 by Flynas Airlines.

This year's Hajj will be held on June 16. The number of agencies associated with Hajj activities approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs is 259.

The first flight with pilgrims to Saudi Arabia left on May 9. Hajj flights will continue until June 10. After the Hajj, the return flight will start on June 20 and end on July 22.

Topics:

Hajj
