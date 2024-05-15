Momen: No alternative to quick repatriation of Rohingyas

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr AK Abdul Momen has said there is no alternative to quick repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.

“The Rohingya situation is getting complicated day by day…So, there is no alternative to Rohingya repatriation in the fastest possible time,” he said.

Momen, also a former minister for foreign affairs, made this remark when a delegation, led by Chairman of Malaysian advisory group on Myanmar Affairs Tan Sri Syed Hamid Bin Albar, made a courtesy call on him at the parliament building on Monday.

He stressed the need for finding out the reasons behind hampering repatriation of the Rohingya people from Bangladesh as the repatriation is being delayed though both the governments have agreed on this issue.

“We have to unearth the real cause behind hampering repatriation of these forcibly displaced Myanmar people while these repressed community is very much eager to return to their own land,” said the former minister.

Referring to the visit to the Rohingya camps by the members of the parliamentary standing committee, the JS body chief said: “The Rohingyas are living there in a very inhuman condition and the situation is getting worse day by day.”

“If the Rohingya crisis lingers, this will ultimately create insecurity and instability in this region,” he said, adding: “This problem is not only for Myanmar and Bangladesh but also a big threat for other countries of this region.”

Even it [Rohingya crisis] is likely to emerge as a global threat also, the former foreign minister explained.

Responding on the request of seeking utmost security and ensuring favorable working environment for the Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia, the visiting Malaysian delegation chief called for getting proper documents, including E-Visa provided by the Malaysian government, departure certificate of Bangladesh Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Bureau and airlines travel tickets for sending Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia.

Chairman of Malaysian advisory group on Myanmar Affairs Tan Sri Syed Hamid Bin Albar also hailed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelter to huge displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

“As the prime minister has given them shelter considering the humanitarian grounds, they have to go back to their homeland”, he said.

The only solution of the Rohingya crisis is safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation, said Syed Hamid Bin Albar, also a former Malaysian minister, adding: “The Malaysian government is beside Bangladesh and will remain so in the future to make the repatriation a success.”

Malaysia will chair the Asean in next year.

The Malaysian envoy in Bangladesh and other visiting advisory group members were present during this time.