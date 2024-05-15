Donald Lu highlights importance of adaptation, protection of coastal people

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has laid emphasis on climate adaptation and encouraged youth to come forward to help the people who are at risk in Bangladesh's coastal areas.

During a discussion with the civil society members, Lu cited of examples of Bangladesh and Maldives which might get affected due to sea-level rise.

"He highlighted the importance of climate adaptation and protection of people in the coastal areas. He urged the youth to come forward for the protection of people living in the coastal regions," Sohanur Rahman, Executive Coordinator, YouthNet for Climate Justice, told UNB after the meeting.

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, rights activist Md Nur Khan Liton, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Centre for Women Workers Solidarity Kalpona Akter, Rani Yan Yan and Mahmuda Akhter were also present.

The civil society members raised Palestine issue and genocide committed by Israeli forces, said a source.

Politics in the post-election period, human rights, labour rights and workers fair wages also came up for discussion.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas also attended the discussion held at his residence.

Lu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday to "strengthen bilateral cooperation" and to demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He will meet Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday.

Lu is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Washington early Thursday.

He is visiting Bangladesh to talk about deepening Bangladesh-US cooperation, including deepening the economic ties in ways that the two countries can collaborate further to address climate issues, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel.