Donald Lu in Dhaka to strengthen bilateral cooperation

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday to "strengthen bilateral cooperation" and to demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

In Bangladesh, he will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to talk about deepening Bangladesh-US cooperation, including deepening the economic ties in ways that the two countries can collaborate further to address climate issues, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel.

Lu is here as part of his tri-nation tour of the region. He earlier visited India and Sri Lanka.

This is also his first visit to Bangladesh after Awami League won the January 7 elections to form government for the third straight term.

"He is there to strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and to demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Patel said.

Prime Minister's Adviser Salman F Rahman will host a dinner in honour of Donald Lu and his delegation at his residence on Tuesday, said a senior official.

Lu will have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and a courtesy meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud during his three-day stay.

He was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Khandker Masudul Alam, director general (North America) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas was also present.