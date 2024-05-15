Donald Lu assures future US investment in Bangladesh to mitigate climate change impact

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has assured of future US investment in Bangladesh to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Donald Lu said this to the journalists after meeting with Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at the Secretariat on Wednesday morning.

"Donald Lu stressed that whatever investment is made in the future environment and climate change should reach the marginalized people. There has been a discussion about how to work on this, what will be the strategy,” the minister said.

Mentioning that another meeting will be held in the future regarding the issue, the environment minister said: "Then everything will be fixed. It will be determined in which sector cooperation will be done.

"We discussed securing funding and support from organizations involved with the Climate Fund. We also requested US assistance in accessing existing technical support services for various aspects of addressing climate change."

The minister further added: "We have presented the data related to our efforts on the climate issue. Sought assistance from satellite technology to gather data on climate change. We are seeking collaboration to implement the green project in the coming days."

Responding to a question, he said: "There are some aspects of the relationship between the two countries that are similar. On the other hand, there might be disagreements on certain issues regarding Bangladesh, such as their position on the national elections in Bangladesh. Now, they do not hold that stance. On the other hand, both countries agree on the impacts of climate change. That is how we will work together. Today's (Wednesday) meeting discussed what can be done in the next three, four, five years."