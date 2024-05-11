What has Donald Lu got for the BNP?

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu is coming to Dhaka on a two-day visit. He may arrive in Dhaka on May 14.

Earlier, he came to Dhaka before the 12th national elections.

Diplomatic sources said that Dhaka will strengthen relations with Washington and discuss the future during the tour of the US official. However, the BNP leaders are seeing the visit a little differently. Some leaders of the party think that Donald Lu will visit Dhaka to pressurize the government for snap polls.

According to the State Department, Assistant Secretary Lu will visit Dhaka after India and Sri Lanka, and meet with government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to discuss US-Bangladesh cooperation, including on addressing the climate crisis and deepening economic ties.

BNP leaders say that some of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statements have raised new questions recently. Until Friday night, there was no information about any meeting of the BNP leaders with Donald Lu, according to several senior leaders.

"Nothing has been said about Donald Lu's visit yet. But we have observed the speeches of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina recently, where she said that she does not care about anyone and questioned who will be the next prime minister. We don't understand why she feels like this all of a sudden,” BNP Foreign Affairs Committee Member Dr Asaduzzaman Ripon told Bangla Tribune.

“Questions and doubts have arisen in people's minds whether Sheikh Hasina will remain in power or not,” he added.

After Sheikh Hasina came to power, her ministers said that foreigners have congratulated the new government. “But now the prime minister is saying this probably due to the fact that many foreign representatives have visited Bangladesh after the elections,”

He thinks the government has apparently become uneasy.

Dr Asaduzzaman also referred to the recent visit of Dhaka by UK Minister of State for India and the Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan and India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. "If the people were satisfied with Sheikh Hasina's work, the voter turnout was supposed to be 80% or 90% [in the upazila polls].”

Meanwhile, another central leader of the BNP told this reporter that the situation could be more unfavourable if there is no meeting between the US official and the BNP.