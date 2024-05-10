US nominates David Meale as successor of Peter Haas in Bangladesh

David Slayton Meale has been tapped as the next US ambassador to Bangladesh, after Peter Haas.

President Joe Biden announced the nomination on Friday, highlighting Meale's extensive career in foreign service, including his current role as deputy chief of mission in Beijing, China, and former deputy chief of mission in Dhaka.

With experience in trade policy, sanctions implementation and various diplomatic postings, Meale brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

He joined the US Foreign Service in 1992 and holds the rank of minister-counselor.

Haas, whose ambassadorship garnered significant attention during the Bangladesh general election early this year, had presented his credentials on March 16, 2022.

The US announced a visa restriction policy ahead of the January 7 election.

What does the White House say about Meale?

While making the announcement, the White House also shared insights into Meale's career.

David Meale, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of minister-counselor, is currently deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Beijing, China, where he also served as chargé d’affaires ad interim.

Prior to this role, he was deputy assistant secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the State Department’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

He was previously the bureau’s director for Sanctions Policy and Implementation.

Other positions include associate dean for the Leadership and Management School at the Foreign Service Institute in Washington, District of Columbia; deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh; counsellor for Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine; deputy director of the Office of Monetary Affairs in the Economic Bureau; and additional positions in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Guinea and Washington.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Meale held positions in corporate finance with Sprint Telecommunications.

A native of Virginia, he holds an MS from the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School, an MBA from Tulane University and a BA from the University of Delaware.

He is a recipient of the Baker-Wilkins Award for Outstanding Deputy Chief of Mission and has studied Chinese, Ukrainian and French, according to the White House.

His appointment has to be confirmed by the US Senate.