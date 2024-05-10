Friday, May 10, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

US nominates David Meale as successor of Peter Haas in Bangladesh

David Meale, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, is currently deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Beijing

File image of David Slayton Meale. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2024, 10:07 AM

David Slayton Meale has been tapped as the next US ambassador to Bangladesh, after Peter Haas.

President Joe Biden announced the nomination on Friday, highlighting Meale's extensive career in foreign service, including his current role as deputy chief of mission in Beijing, China, and former deputy chief of mission in Dhaka.

With experience in trade policy, sanctions implementation and various diplomatic postings, Meale brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

He joined the US Foreign Service in 1992 and holds the rank of minister-counselor.

Haas, whose ambassadorship garnered significant attention during the Bangladesh general election early this year, had presented his credentials on March 16, 2022.

The US announced a visa restriction policy ahead of the January 7 election.

What does the White House say about Meale?

While making the announcement, the White House also shared insights into Meale's career.

David Meale, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of minister-counselor, is currently deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Beijing, China, where he also served as chargé d’affaires ad interim.

Prior to this role, he was deputy assistant secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the State Department’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

He was previously the bureau’s director for Sanctions Policy and Implementation.

Other positions include associate dean for the Leadership and Management School at the Foreign Service Institute in Washington, District of Columbia; deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh; counsellor for Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine; deputy director of the Office of Monetary Affairs in the Economic Bureau; and additional positions in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Guinea and Washington. 

Before joining the Foreign Service, Meale held positions in corporate finance with Sprint Telecommunications.

A native of Virginia, he holds an MS from the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School, an MBA from Tulane University and a BA from the University of Delaware.

He is a recipient of the Baker-Wilkins Award for Outstanding Deputy Chief of Mission and has studied Chinese, Ukrainian and French, according to the White House.

His appointment has to be confirmed by the US Senate.

Topics:

Bangladesh-US RelationsPeter Haas
Read More

Bilateral talks to focus on Rohingya crisis, FM says ahead of US official's visit

Dhaka criticizes US police response at Palestine campus protests

Envoy: US committed to support prosperity in Bangladesh

Blinken: US proud to partner with Bangladesh

Miller: US fears law will be misused to harass Dr Yunus

Salman on US-Bangladesh ties: Election in the past, focus now on the future

Latest News

Israel strikes eastern Rafah as ceasefire talks end with no deal

How climate change threatens education

Bangladesh tops Europe-bound migrant sea crossings again

Celebrating the power of humour and healing

Mathews named in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x