FM: Dhaka working with New Delhi to put an end to border killings

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said border killings are unfortunate and that Bangladesh is in regular consultations with India to ensure that border forces do not apply any force that might cause fatalities.

“We are against border killings. We – the two countries – are working towards ensuring it does not happen… We are in regular consultations,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a journalist’s query about Bangladesh’s position on recent border killings.

Two young Bangladeshi men were reportedly shot and killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, after they allegedly tried to cross into India near Tetulia upazila in Panchagarh.

Hasan said the issue of killings along the border will be discussed when Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra comes to Bangladesh.

He said India is Bangladesh’s immediate neighbour and the government has many issues to discuss with India. “Naturally, different issues will be discussed.”

Kwarta is likely to be in Dhaka on Wednesday night as part of "high-level exchanges" between the two countries.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will host a lunch in honour of his Indian counterpart during his brief visit.

Speculations are rife regarding the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India within the next couple of months.

The preparatory issues may also come up for discussion during the Indian foreign secretary’s engagements in Dhaka, said a diplomatic source.

Though there was no official announcement from Dhaka and New Delhi regarding the visit, the Indian official was scheduled to be in Dhaka on a brief visit on April 20.

However, it was postponed.

“Look, elections are underway there (in India). It (visit) was postponed because of various internal (India's) reasons,” Foreign Minister Hasan told reporters when asked about the reasons behind the postponement.

Diplomatic sources indicate that Sheikh Hasina's visit to India is planned for early July, after the conclusion of the neighbouring country’s election.

Pre-election surveys suggest a strong showing for the coalition led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely anticipated to secure re-election.

"The prime minister's (Sheikh Hasina) India visit will definitely take place. However, it will take place after the election in India," Hasan said recently.

He said it has not been discussed yet at the official level when the visit will exactly take place.

In January, Modi extended warm congratulations to Sheikh Hasina on her electoral victory, expressing hopes for the continued strengthening of the historically close ties between India and Bangladesh.

The last bilateral engagement between the two prime ministers occurred during the G20 Summit in September 2023, where Bangladesh was a guest country.

Modi is expected to extend invitations to South Asian and Bimstec country leaders for his swearing-in ceremony, fostering regional cooperation.

The government of India in March extended Kwatra's tenure by six months.

Kwatra assumed charge as India’s foreign secretary on May 1, 2022 and had joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988.