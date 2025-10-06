Misri: India wants free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said they want to see a free, fair, inclusive, and participatory election in Bangladesh at the earliest possible time.

The Indian Foreign Secretary said they are ready to work with the democratically elected government following the results of an inclusive and participatory election.

He made the remarks while interacting with the visiting delegation of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi.

Senior officials of the MEA, DCAB President AKM Moinuddin, and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun were present.

During nearly an hour-long interaction, the Indian Foreign Secretary responded to questions on bilateral issues, border issues, water sharing issues, and issues related to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is staying in India.

The foreign secretary acknowledged that some issues are natural in any relationship.