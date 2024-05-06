Turkish ship coming to Bangladesh to increase naval visibility

Turkish naval ship “TCG Kınalıada” is scheduled to arrive in Chittagong Port on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

"We are pleased to welcome Turkish navy ship ‘’TCG Kınalıada’’ in Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Bangladesh," the Turkish embassy said, adding that this is part of her regional visit.

Turkish navy ship “TCG Kınalıada” (F-514) has been on an expedition to the Far East, visiting at 24 ports in 20 countries during her four-and-a-half-month journey in order to increase the visibility of the Turkish Naval Forces and improve bilateral relations with the countries to be visited, the embassy said.

Commissioned in 2019, the “TCG Kınalıada” is the last ADA Class navy ship which was built by the İstanbul Naval Shipyard in accordance with the MİLGEM Program and integrated with Turkiye’s first national surface to surface guided missile ATMACA, developed by ROKETSAN.

Turkiye is increasing its presence in Dhaka as global as well as regional powers are seeking more defense engagements with Bangladesh now than before.

Data shows that 27 defense related MoUs remain pending now with 10 countries including India, China, Russia and the US. However, Bangladesh signed only 19 defense MoUs with 10 countries since its birth in 1971.

According to the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), since independence Bangladesh signed three MoUs with Turkiye. Three more defence related deals remain pending with Turkiye.

Bangladesh also diversified its source of defense purchase since 2018.

Most of the purchases were made from Turkiye.

The items include Otokar Kobra II infantry mobility vehicles (IMVs) and mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles, Otokar Kobra I light armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), RN-94 armoured ambulances, TRG-300 Tiger MLRS, TRG-230 surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs), Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs, Oerlikon Skyguard radar system, ground surveillance radars, and portable jammer.