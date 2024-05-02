Thursday, May 02, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mediterranean boat capsize: 8 bodies of Bangladeshi victims arrive in Dhaka

  • 5 victims were from Madaripur
  • 9 people were killed 
The undated image shows the coffins of the bodies of the Bangladeshi nationals who died when a boat sank off the coast of Tunisia while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 02 May 2024, 02:48 PM

The bodies of eight Bangladeshis who died when a boat sank off the coast of Tunisia while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe have arrived in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

A flight of Saudia Airlines carrying the coffins reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12pm.

Earlier, Major General (retd) Abul Hasnat Mohammad Khairul Bashar, the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Libya handed over the bodies at Tunisia International Airport authorities on Tuesday. 

Following the tragic incident on the night of February 14, officials at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli worked closely with Tunisia's Foreign Ministry and local authorities to manage the forensic identification, confirmation of identities through domestic agencies, issuance of death and medical certificates, and coordination of the repatriation process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Africa Wing coordinated inter-ministerial efforts to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies, with assistance from the ministries of home, law, and funds from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Among the deceased are Sajal, Noyon Biswas, Mamun Sheikh, Kazi Sajib, and Kaiser Khalifa from Madaripur district, and Rifat, Russel, and Imrul Kayes from Gopalganj district.

A boat, carrying 52 passengers and a sailor from the coast of Zuwarah on its way to Europe, sank off the Tunisian coast. 

Out of the 44 survivors, 27 were Bangladeshis, with others from Pakistan (8), Syria (5), and Egypt (4). 

Among the nine fatalities, eight were identified as Bangladeshis and one as a Pakistani national.

Topics:

TunisiaTunisia Boat CapsizeBangladeshi Killed
Read More

Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border

Two Bangladeshis killed by BSF along Thakurgaon border

3 of a Bangladeshi family killed in Saudi Arabia road crash

Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing along Thakurgaon border

Bangladeshi expatriate found dead in France

Bangladeshi expat killed in Saudi road crash

Latest News

Teppanyaki Dhaka: Delicious Japanese tabletop grill

Modest rise in remittance despite Eid

Police clear UCLA protest encampment in campus unrest over Gaza

Brac Bank clarifies misleading reports of NBR 'raid'

Third phase of upazila polls: 1,588 aspirants submit nomination papers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x