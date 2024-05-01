FM to attend OIC summit in Gambia

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will attend the 15th session of the OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia.

The preparatory meeting of foreign ministers will start on May 2, which will be led by the Bangladesh foreign minister.

Hasan will travel to The Gambia on Wednesday after wrapping up his Europe visit, said an official.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold its 15th annual Islamic Summit Conference on May 4-5 in the Gambian capital Banjul.

A variety of issues will be addressed, including the Palestinian question, youth, women, family, Islamophobia, climate change, and Muslim minorities in non-member states, among others.

Leaders of the OIC member states will discuss the political issues of the Islamic world, most notably the Palestinian cause, and economic, humanitarian, social and cultural issues, youth, women, family, science and technology, information, Muslim communities and minorities in non- OIC member states, Islamophobia, hate speech, climate change, food security, and legal matters.

The OIC secretary-general will present a report at the summit reviewing the most prominent activities, programs, and projects undertaken by the organization since the previous session of the Islamic Summit Conference.

The 15th conference will issue a final communique that includes the organization's positions on the issues submitted to the summit, a resolution on Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the Banjul Declaration.

The preparatory meetings of the 15th session of the OIC Islamic Summit started in Banjul, The Gambia, on Tuesday, under the theme “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development."

The two-day-long senior officials meeting is being led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

The ambassador of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Saudi and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the OIC, Javed Patwary; the high commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria and non-resident high commissioner of Bangladesh to The Gambia, Masudur Rahman; and the director general (International Organizations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wahida Ahmed, are participating in the senior officials meeting.

The meeting is finalizing the “Draft Resolution on the Issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif," “Draft Final Communique," and “Banjul Draft Declaration” to be adopted by the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers.

The discussions are dominated by issues related to Palestine in view of the recent atrocities in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The senior officials' meeting will also discuss economic, humanitarian, social, cultural, and issues concerning women and youth that have an impact on the Muslim Ummah.