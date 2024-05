Deputy High Commissioner Dewan Hossne Ayub has assumed the role of acting high commissioner of the Bangladesh mission in Canada following the retirement of Dr Khalilur Rahman.

The High Commission said Dr Rahman has returned to Dhaka following the completion of his tenure as the high commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada.

Effective 20 April, Dewan Hossne Ayub, Deputy High Commissioner of the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa, has assumed the role of Acting High Commissioner.