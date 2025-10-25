Huffaz and families honoured at 13th Hifzul Qur’an Award

The Tanzimul Ummah Foundation honoured 1,715 Huffaz and their parents at the 13th Hifzul Qur’an Award and Qur’an Festival 2025, held on Saturday at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Center in Dhaka.

The event brought together Qur’an memorisers from across Bangladesh, celebrating their spiritual dedication and academic achievement.

Huffaz from the Foundation’s nationwide branches received crests, certificates, turbans or scarves, and gift bags in recognition of their accomplishment.

The annual festival aims to promote Qur’an memorisation and encourage students to pursue excellence in religious education.

Prominent religious scholars, educationists, and national figures attended the program.

Among them were Prof Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, Adviser on Religious Affairs to the Government of Bangladesh; Dr Mizanur Rahman Azhari, international Islamic scholar and Mufassir; Abu Sadiq (Sadiq Kayem), vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu); Prof Mian Md Nurul Haque, chairman of the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board; Sayyid Anwar Hossain Taher Ahmadi Jāberi al-Madani, khatib of Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid in Chattogram; Qari Ahmadat bin Yusuf, internationally renowned reciter; and Prof Dr Shamsul Alam, vice-chancellor of Arabic University.

Tanzimul Ummah Foundation chairman Habibullah Muhammad Iqbal, senior vice-chairman Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, vice-chairman Dr Mim Atikullah, and other senior officials and coordinators were also present, along with teachers, alumni, journalists, and hundreds of parents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof Khalid praised the Foundation’s contribution to Islamic education, saying: “We place our trust and confidence in Tanzimul Ummah. We hope that in the coming days this institution will produce honest and capable individuals who will play a constructive role in national leadership.”

Throughout the day, the venue resonated with Qur’anic recitation, hamd, naat, nasheed, speeches, and poetry.

Young students, many dressed in traditional white or blue-and-white attire, attended with their parents from early morning.

Each participant wore a sash featuring the Tanzimul Ummah name and logo, adding to the spirit of unity and devotion that marked the festival.