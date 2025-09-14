Stakeholders call for stronger implementation of disability rights

To formulate opinions and recommendations on the memorandum submitted by Disability Rights Watch (DRW) regarding the protection, rights, and development of persons with disabilities in Bangladesh, a discussion of stakeholders was held on Sunday afternoon.

It took place at the auditorium of the Subarna Bhaban of the National Foundation for Development of the Disabled Persons (NFDDP).

Khandaker Jahurul Alam, member secretary of DRW said: “Although there are legal and policy frameworks, they are not being effectively implemented. The National Coordination Committee and the Executive Committee formed under the 2013 Act are almost inactive. Without reviving these bodies, no progress will be possible.”

Chairperson of Access Bangladesh Foundation Mohua Paul said: “In the national budget, allocations for people with disabilities remain confined to social safety allowances.”

She urged for a separate disability budget to be introduced to ensure real investment in education, healthcare, employment, and other sectors.

Dr Nafeesur Rahman, a disability inclusion expert, said: “The monitoring committees and focal points for implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) have been inactive since 2017.”

“Unless these structures are reactivated, international commitments will not be fulfilled. At the same time, it is crucial to include accurate data on persons with disabilities in SDG reports,” he added.

Centre for Disability in Development (CDD) representative Mohammad Jahangir Alam said: “To ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities in mainstream development activities, the National Foundation for the Development of Disabled Persons must be strengthened. Without ensuring their genuine participation in its activities, no structure will be sustainable.”

Convener of the Job-Seeking Disabled Graduates Council, Md Ali Hossain, said: “Without reinstating the disability quota in government jobs, the future of our generation of educated youth with disabilities will remain bleak. At least a 1% quota must be ensured separately. Without employment opportunities, the empowerment of persons with disabilities is impossible.”

Speakers at the discussion agreed that if the recommendations outlined in the memorandum are implemented, an effective national roadmap for disability rights protection will be established.