Salehuddin: Operational autonomy of BPSC is very urgent

Stressing importance on making the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) more stronger, Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday opined that the operational autonomy of the BPSC is now very urgent than before.

“Two issues were raised by the BPSC on operational autonomy and financial autonomy. But, I think that the first urgent thing should be its operational autonomy,” he said.

The finance adviser was addressing an event titled “Transformation of Bangladesh Public Service Commission: Achievements, Challenges and Way Forward” as the chief guest, held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC) in the capital this evening.

He said now it is not possible to talk in details about the financial autonomy of BPSC as many things are related to it. “But, I do agree with the operational autonomy,” he added.

He said for ensuring financial autonomy, many rules and regulations should have to be framed through thorough thoughts.

Stressing the need for imparting skilled and soft training to the public servants, Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said that values, sincerity, patriotism, integrity and passion should also be considered before allowing the deserving candidates to the jobs.

Urging all concerned to give priority to merit since getting government jobs is not an easy task, he hoped that the exams of BPSC would set an example for the private sector also.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said that during the previous regime, the deserving candidates were deprived of getting government jobs due to quota system, question paper leakage, rigging in the viva and also due to the so called police verification and thus denying the deserving candidates. “The situation was terrible. But after assuming responsibility, we tried to give appointments to the deserving candidates,” he added.

Noting that the BCS exams should be held in every one year, the law adviser supported implementing the reform initiatives at the BPSC.

Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said that some basic changes have been brought in various fronts during the tenure of the interim government since there is no leakage in question papers in public exams, no scandal in hajj management, and no load shedding during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Changes have definitely taken place, but may be not as per the high expectations,” he added.

Fouzul Kabir also noted that a period of one and a half year is not enough for the interim government for carrying out basic changes in the economy and in other fields. “Despite this, we’re trying our best to move the country forward as much as possible,” he added.

He also thanked the BPSC for carrying out some basic changes in its operations over the last one year.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Dr Md Mokhlesur Rahman said that the positivity of the government is now visible.

Turning to the voting to the Ducsu, he said that there were no chaos, firing and bombing, rather a ‘model’ election was held at the Ducsu election on Tuesday.

Mokhlesur also opined that the current environment is in favour of election.

BPSC Chairman Prof Mobasser Monem said that the aim of the commission is to turn it as a discrimination-free entity enriched with talents and skilled human resources imbued with the spirit of July uprising.

He noted that it is possible to deliver one BCS exams in a year following the Circular System of Evaluation while the commission is working relentlessly to reduce the run-time through following the circular system.

“However, we need administrative and financial autonomy in this regard,” he said, adding that such autonomy would help the commission to hold BCS exams in a year.

The process of 46th BCS exams is being held following the Circular System of Evaluation.

In her presentation, Professor Chowdhury Saima Ferdous cited limited operational independence, lack of financial independence and trust and transparency gap as the challenges that the commission is currently facing.

To overcome these, she cited strengthening operational capacity, compliance of constitutional budgetary provisions as mentioned in Article 88 and 89 and building trust and transparency as the solutions.

Professor Ferdous said that to hold one BCS in one year, the key priorities are autonomy; circular system; digital printing press; assessment center; syllabus upgradation; question confidentiality; capacity development and stakeholder engagement.