Rizwana: How people involved in July killings escaped deserves probe

Rizwana called on the leaders of political parties to work in the national interest by going beyond personal and party interests

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said that how those involved in the July killings were able to flee the country should be investigated. Photo: PID
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 09:23 PM

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said that how those involved in the July killings were able to flee the country should be investigated. 

She said that supporters of these killers still remain in various sectors of the country. If they were not there, the murderers would not have been able to escape, she said.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan was speaking at a program titled "Trial of July Carnage," held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute on Tuesday. The program was organized by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan said that the trials in the absence of the accused will not be acceptable in this case. Again, many of those sentenced will remain unpunished. This aspect of the trial needs to be considered, she opined.

The adviser mentioned that a quarter is misusing the means of arresting and suing people in order to make some quick buck. Unless there is a change in political culture, change will not be institutionalized in society. She called on the leaders of political parties to work in the national interest by going beyond personal and party interests.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan
