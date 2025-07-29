DU, British Council discuss strategic academic collaboration

During a meeting at Dhaka University on Tuesday, British Council Country Director Stephen Forbes and DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan discussed the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic programs between DU and the British Council through dialogue and strategic planning.

The discussion centered on enhancing existing partnerships and developing new frameworks for academic cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the importance of systematic dialogue and strategic planning to maximize the potential of their collaborative initiatives.

They also discussed arranging a special event to enhance the relationship between the two institutions.

The British Council official invited the DU VC to attend the global higher education conference, Going Global 2025. The conference will be held from October 28 to October 30 in London.

Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan thanked the guest for his visit to Dhaka University and his keen interest in its academic and research activities.

He stressed the need for undertaking more collaborative activities in the fields of research and innovation to enhance the quality of higher education in Bangladesh.

Stephen Forbes provided a detailed update on the organization's current priorities, operational ambitions and challenges in Bangladesh.

He sought cooperation from the DU VC for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two institutions.