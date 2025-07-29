Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DU, British Council discuss strategic academic collaboration

They discussed a special event to strengthen ties between the two institutions

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 09:18 PM

During a meeting at Dhaka University on Tuesday, British Council Country Director Stephen Forbes and DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan discussed the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic programs between DU and the British Council through dialogue and strategic planning.

The discussion centered on enhancing existing partnerships and developing new frameworks for academic cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the importance of systematic dialogue and strategic planning to maximize the potential of their collaborative initiatives.

They also discussed arranging a special event to enhance the relationship between the two institutions.

The British Council official invited the DU VC to attend the global higher education conference, Going Global 2025. The conference will be held from October 28 to October 30 in London.

Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan thanked the guest for his visit to Dhaka University and his keen interest in its academic and research activities.

He stressed the need for undertaking more collaborative activities in the fields of research and innovation to enhance the quality of higher education in Bangladesh.

Stephen Forbes provided a detailed update on the organization's current priorities, operational ambitions and challenges in Bangladesh.

He sought cooperation from the DU VC for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two institutions.

Topics:

Dhaka University (DU)The British Council
Read More

Ducsu election on September 9

First int'l conference on July uprising held, emphasizing need for sustained reforms

DB detains coordinators as Palak says internet ‘just went down’

Human Rights Conference calls for structural reforms to address deep-rooted crisis

'University Teachers Link' makes its debut

Salahuddin calls for documenting July uprising while memories are fresh

Latest News

Hong Kong-based Handa to invest $250M in Bangladesh, create 25,000 jobs

Nahid says July charter must be basis of next election

Two more wells will be dug in Jamalpur for gas exploration

UN-backed monitor: Famine now unfolding in Gaza

Rizwana for stronger action against wildlife traffickers, tiger poachers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x