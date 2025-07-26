IGP: Life is not always a straight path

Emphasizing that life does not always follow a straight path, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Saturday said honesty, hard-work and dreams are what shape a nation’s future.

“Life is not always a straight path – it includes both success and failure. Never be disheartened by failure; rather learn from it and move forward with greater resolve. Your talent, sky-high dreams and unshakable determination will one day take you to the peak of success, where the world will watch in awe,” he said while addressing the ‘Bangladesh Police Merit Scholarship 2023’ award distribution ceremony at Rajarbagh.

Scholarship recipients Md Nawroz Islam Jubaraj (SSC) and Yana Anjum (HSC) spoke at the event.

The IGP expressed the hope that the children of police personnel would grow up to achieve excellence not only in academics but also in their professional lives, contributing as capable leaders to the nation’s development.

He acknowledged the contributions of parents behind the success of their children. “Due to duty demands, police personnel often cannot give enough time to their children. Still, you have managed to raise them as enlightened individuals, which I believe is a rare revolution,” the IGP said.

This scholarship program, he said, is not just a reward but a shining example of encouragement.

Later, the IGP handed over crests, certificates and cash awards to the scholarship recipients.

A total of 893 students received scholarships this year – 736 from SSC and equivalent exams and 153 from HSC and equivalent exams.

Among them, 298 students (248 from SSC and 50 from HSC) received the award at the central program in Dhaka, while others were awarded through their respective police units.