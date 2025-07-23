Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Bangladeshi expert highlights digital inclusion at global UN forum

Dr Hakikur Rahman contribution showcased Bangladesh's growing leadership in advocating for digital equity and sustainable ICT development at global level

Dr Hakikur Rahman. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 05:11 PM

Dr Hakikur Rahman, a renowned information and communication technology (ICT) expert from Bangladesh (professor and chair, CSE, International Standard University), recently participated in a high-level global event hosted by the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS+20).

He spoke at Session 413, titled “Closing the Global Digital Divide,” held in Geneva and virtually.

In his presentation, Dr Rahman emphasized the importance of inclusive and people-centered ICT policies to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age. He shared experiences from Bangladesh and called for stronger support for rural connectivity, women’s digital empowerment, and access to technology for youth and marginalized communities.

The session was widely recognized and covered by international platforms. Dr Rahman’s contribution showcased Bangladesh's growing leadership in advocating for digital equity and sustainable ICT development at the global level.

