AIUB wins 'Best Sustainable Initiative–University' at SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has been awarded the prestigious “Best Sustainable Initiative-University” at the SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025, hosted by the Bangladesh Brand Forum.

The award was presented at a grand ceremony held at Radisson Blu Dhaka, where Nadia Anwar, founder member and chairman, Board of Trustees and Prof Dr Saiful Islam, vice chancellor of AIUB, received the award along with Prof Dr Manzur H Khan, proctor of AIUB, was also present to witness this proud moment.

The SDG Brand Champion Awards is a prestigious recognition program that aims to commend and celebrate the exceptional efforts made by brands in Bangladesh towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Initiated by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, this award aims to recognize and honor private organizations and brands that have contributed outstandingly to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative organized the initiative. This recognition celebrates AIUB’s impactful community engagement initiative in collaboration with the Magna Charta Observatory (MCO) under the project titled “The Responsive and Responsible University.”

The project focused on Korail, one of Dhaka’s largest slums, addressing critical Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Through student-led, interdisciplinary action, the project implemented low-cost housing improvements, adolescent health campaigns, and creative moral education sessions. A major component was the introduction of vocational training and peer-led microfinance support for women, enabling them to generate income and train others.

The initiative directly involved local residents, ensuring sustainable, community-driven outcomes.

Around 40 AIUB students from Architecture, BBA, and MPH departments along with some Shomoy club members were involved in the project.

The winning initiative is led by Prof Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, member of the AIUB Board of Trustees and former vice chancellor, whose visionary leadership laid the foundation for the project’s direction, values, and impact.