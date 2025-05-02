Azad Majumder: Govt committed to independent journalism

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder on Friday reaffirmed the interim government's commitment to press freedom, saying that it has always wanted journalists to practise truthfully and independently, free from influence by the state, businesspeople or any other powerful groups.

“We believe that if the Media Reform Commission’s recommendations are implemented, journalists and the media will be able to operate more freely,” he said while delivering the keynote speech at an event marking World Press Freedom Day, which falls on Saturday.

The Chittagong Press Club and Chittagong Metropolitan Journalists Union organized the program.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam attended the program as the chief guest, with senior journalist Kader Gani Chowdhury and others also speaking.

Azad said the interim government's Media Reform Commission has already submitted its report.

The government has initiated the process of implementing its recommendations, he said.

Referring to the recent dismissal of three journalists from separate television channels and the temporary suspension of news broadcasting by one, Azad said that while the channels have not offered official explanations, some social media users have blamed the government.

“We find it inappropriate to blame the government,” he said.

“No state authority directed these actions. The decisions were made independently by the respective channels," he said.

He said that a day prior to their dismissals, the three journalists had questioned Adviser Mostafa Sarwar Farooki in a way some perceived as intentional.

Farooki responded during the press conference and the government did not react further, he added.

"Despite this, attempts have been made to justify the journalists' dismissals by linking them to the government -- an approach that is not acceptable", Azad said.

“Whether the questions were fair or not is now being openly debated in the media and on social platforms," he said.

Azad stressed that the public’s right to access information is critical for combating corruption, injustice and maladministration -- principles the interim government supports.

“However, we also expect the media to exercise this right responsibly," he said.

He said some media outlets have recently spread misinformation under the guise of press freedom.

“Fact-checkers have flagged several stories that mislead the public,” he said.

He further added: “The spread of fake news and rumours through digital platforms remains a major challenge.”

Azad said that the government has taken multiple steps to curb misinformation, with some success.

“But this is a vast area, and the government alone cannot fight it,” he acknowledged.

The government’s primary strategy to combat misinformation, he said, is to ensure a free flow of accurate information.

“We have always tried to make information accessible to as many journalists as possible,” he added.

“Our press conferences are open, and even members of the public have occasionally asked questions," he added.

“Like everyone else, we believe journalists have the right to ask any question -- whether popular or not -- and we remain committed to answering them,” Azad said.