Monday, April 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
ULAB signs MoU for conducting workshop series with Goethe Institute and Urukku

The program will provide participants with hands-on experience in transforming discarded materials into unique and innovative artworks

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 06:40 PM

On Sunday, the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and the Goethe Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to become strategic partners in facilitating "Reimagining Waste", a workshop series led by Urukku, a sustainable fashion brand founded by Tarannum Nibir and Manzoor Ahmed.

The agreement was signed at the Goethe Institute office by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, and Frank Werner, director of Goethe Institute Bangladesh.

Also present from ULAB were Associate Professor Sajid Amit, director of the Centre for Enterprise and Society; Jennifer Hossain, director of International Affairs; and Nujhat Jahan Khan, deputy manager of CES.

"Reimagining Waste" is a joint-initiative by Urukku Bangladesh and Goethe Institute that will promote sustainable living and creativity through a public exhibition of participants' upcycled artwork.

The workshop series will begin in May and conclude at the end of June 2025.

The program will provide participants with hands-on experience in transforming discarded materials into unique and innovative artworks.

Led by experienced instructors, the workshops will explore various upcycling techniques, encouraging participants to embrace creative problem-solving and resourcefulness.

As part of this role, ULAB will host the workshops on its campus and provide a platform for networking, while also supporting the series with related events and activities.

