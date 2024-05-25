DUMCJAA Communication Festival 2024 celebrated at TSC

Dhaka University Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni Association (DUMCJAA) on Friday celebrated a program titled “Communication Festival 2024” on the campus.

The event was held at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium of the university.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel addressed the function as the chief guest while DUMCJAA President Md Shamsul Haque presided over the program.

The education minister highlighted the negative portrayal of students pursuing government jobs on social media.

He urged alumni to help change this mindset among students.

The minister said: "Alumni are not all government employees. You have achieved success in many areas of life. We have to make sure that we can teach our children in the same way”.

The minister emphasized building a relationship between education and both the economy and society.

Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan, chief advisor of the DUMCJAA, said: "Journalism is changing now. News should be featured, not plain news. You need to tell the story behind the news. We have to talk juicy. You have to talk about the back. You have to make news that touches people. We should not select the traditional method, we should adopt the new way in journalism.”

Addressing the former students, the Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Prof Dr Abul Mansur Ahmed, stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with the department.

"The strength and root of this organization is the department. Don't lose touch with the department," he urged.

The program featured a performance by the legendary Bangladeshi band “Miles”.

The program was anchored by Ali Asif Shawon, chief reporter of the Dhaka Tribune.