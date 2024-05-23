Policy dialogue stresses need for active Parliamentarians’ caucus on disability in SMART Bangladesh

The Smart Bangladesh Network (SBN), in collaboration with the Equal Bangladesh Campaign, Sightsavers, a2i, Idea Foundation, and Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, hosted a pivotal policy dialogue titled “Empowering Change: Role of a Caucus for Disability Inclusion in SMART Bangladesh.”

The event, held at the Hotel InterContinental, brought together key stakeholders to address the challenges and prospects of making Smart Bangladesh disability-inclusive and accessible by 2041.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, MP and former principal coordinator to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh attended the dialogue as the chief guest while KM Abdus Salam, Senior Secretary, Bangladesh Parliament, Md Shamsul Arefin, Secretary, ICT Division, Md. Mokammel Hossain, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, and Amrita Rejina Rozario, Country Director, Sightsavers Bangladesh attended the dialogue as special guests.

The keynote, jointly presented by Vashkar Bhattacharjee, National Consultant at a2i, Salma Mahbub, General Secretary at Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (B-SCAN) and Nasrin Jahan, Executive Director of Disabled Child Foundation, underscored the urgent need for an active Parliamentarians’ caucus on disability in Bangladesh to align with the upcoming priorities of the SMART Bangladesh and ensure the effective implementation of the Rights and Protection of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2013.

Abul Kalam Azad emphasized the necessity of revitalizing and empowering this caucus to achieve the ambitious goals of a SMART Bangladesh.

"To achieve the ambitious goals of a SMART Bangladesh, we must revitalize and empower this caucus. I will take this matter to the Speaker’s attention," said Azad.

The inclusion of people with disabilities, as highlighted in the Awami League's election manifesto, represents a significant advancement. This commitment to a rights-based approach is commendable, but translating it into tangible action requires a concerted effort. The role of the caucus will be indispensable in this regard. It can hold ministries accountable, ensure effective implementation of policies, and develop legislative mechanisms to tackle emerging issues, opined participants in the open discussion session.

The dialogue concluded with a consensus on the need for continued engagement and the establishment of a caucus to drive the disability inclusion agenda forward, ensuring that SMART Bangladesh is a model of inclusivity and accessibility. Politicians, government officials, representatives from UN agencies, and organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), attended the dialogue.