BTRC public hearing: Majority of complaints against mobile operators

The majority of complaints from customers were directed against mobile operators in a public hearing arranged by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Wednesday.

Customers from different parts of the country participated both in person and online in the public hearing, bringing complaints including call drops, prices of various packages (voice and data volumes), internet services, increasing internet speed in remote areas, mobile number portability, and cybercrime issues.

Accusing the operators of embezzling thousands of crores of taka every year from the unused balance of the customers after the expiry of data or mobile package validity periods, customer Hasan Sohail demanded an immediate return of the amount to the customers' accounts.

In response to queries, officials of the operators and BTRC said they would soon review the existing prices offered by mobile operators. They further mentioned that they are currently surveying mobile packages, as participants at the public hearing noted unusual increases in mobile package prices in recent months.

According to BTRC officials, approximately 65,000 people participated in the mobile package price survey.

Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, director general of the Engineering and Operations Division of the BTRC, said that network coverage cannot easily penetrate areas with multi-storey infrastructures. Operators are willing to set up new sites to facilitate their network service, but sometimes residents of the areas concerned do not permit them.

Regarding tower installation, BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed mentioned that the regulatory body has introduced tower sharing to reduce the number of tower installations, allowing all operators to receive services from a single tower.

Khilgaon businessman Munsi Amanur Rahman complained that he could not obtain the broadband connection of his choice due to local issues.

In response, Brigadier General Kazi Mustafizur Rahman said that the commission conducts operations against illegal internet service providers upon receiving complaints, emphasizing the importance of customers filing proper complaints.

Student Aminul Islam highlighted that despite the allocation of airwaves, customers are being deprived of quality services due to operators not rolling out services on time.

In response, Director General of the BTRC Spectrum Department Brigadier General Mohammad Moniruzzaman Jewel mentioned that operators have been given certain targets for wave rollout on time, which, if implemented, will enhance the quality of the mobile network.

Imran Hossain, participating via Zoom from Jhenaidah, spoke about the change of SIM ownership in remote areas.

Brigadier General Mohammad Khalil-ur-Rehman, director general of the Systems and Services Department, explained that since the change of SIM ownership and verification of important information are required for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), it is not possible through agent points.

He suggested that all services related to mobile operators be brought online in the future and assured action upon receiving complaints.

Another participant, Russell, inquired whether currently unregistered phones will be deactivated.

In response, Spectrum Division Commissioner Sheikh Riaz Ahmed said that all mobile handsets operating in the network are being registered automatically.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak urged the regulator to conduct external IT audits and enhance the capacity to regulate mobile operators' licences.

Participants also raised concerns about the quality of services, weak regulations, and uncontrolled mobile data pricing during the public hearing.