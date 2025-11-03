Monday, November 03, 2025

CEC: Next election to determine Bangladesh’s future direction

He said this after inspecting an Ansar-VDP training program in Bhatara, part of a nationwide mock drill on polling security

 
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. Photo: UNB
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 05:07 PM

 

“The nation’s political direction hinges on the upcoming parliamentary election,” Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said on Monday, adding that the outcome will determine how Bangladesh moves forward on its democratic path.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a security training program for Ansar and VDP members in Dhaka’s Bhatara area, he said: “Bangladesh now stands at a very critical moment. Which direction we will move as a nation and how we will walk the path of democracy — these depend on the next election.”

The program was part of a nationwide mock drill on polling centre security ahead of the 13th national election and the fourth phase of the 2025–26 basic training for Ansar personnel.

Nasir Uddin said that, beyond his role as CEC, he also carries the responsibility of a citizen.

“As a citizen of Bangladesh, I often reflect on what kind of country we should leave for the next generation,” he said.

Describing the mock drill as “reassuring,” he urged Ansar and VDP members to use their strong grassroots network to counter misinformation and election-related propaganda.

“The Ansar-VDP force will carry one of the biggest responsibilities in the coming election. Training is an investment — the more they train, the more efficient and confident they will become in carrying out their duties,” he said.

The CEC also warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could be misused to spread false information on social media.

“Do not share anything without verifying it. Ansar members can play a crucial role in raising awareness at the grassroots level,” he said.

Nasir Uddin announced that polling officials and staff on duty will, for the first time, be able to cast their votes through an upcoming “Postal Voting App,” to be launched on November 16.

The app will also facilitate postal voting for expatriate Bangladeshis and voters in legal custody.

He expressed hope that trained Ansar-VDP members would perform their duties with integrity and contribute to a peaceful and democratic election.

Ansar and VDP Director General Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud also spoke at the event.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)national parliamentary electionsAMM Nasir Uddin
