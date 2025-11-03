Expatriates to cast votes through IT-supported postal ballots in next JS polls

The expatriate Bangladeshis, government officials assigned to election duties or residing outside their constituencies and voters currently under lawful custody will be able to cast votes through IT-supported postal ballots in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

The Election Commission (EC) disclosed this in a public notification issued on Monday, signed by its Director (Public Relations) Md Ruhul Amin Mallik.

“In the forthcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections, Bangladeshi voters living abroad, those engaged in election responsibilities, officials posted outside their home constituencies, and voters under legal custody will be eligible to vote via IT-supported postal ballots,” the statement said.

For further details, it requested all to visit www.ecs.gov.bd and stay tuned to the Election Commission’s YouTube channel @BangladeshECS.

EC Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said that for the first time, the system of postal voting has been introduced for expatriate Bangladeshis.

Those who register through the “Postal Vote BD” app will be able to cast their votes by post, he said, adding that the registration app for expatriate voters will be launched on November 16, when the registration period will also be announced.