EC adds ‘Shapla Koli’ to symbol list, issues gazette

The Election Commission (EC) has added “Shapla Koli” (Water Lily Bud) to its updated list of election symbols. A gazette notification incorporating the new symbol was issued by the election authority.

The gazette, signed by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, was published on the Bangladesh Government Press (BG Press) website on Thursday.

According to the notification, by virtue of the powers conferred under Article 94 and in accordance with the Election Conduct Rules, 2008, the Election Commission has added “Shapla Koli” as symbol number 102 to the official list of election symbols.

Along with “Shapla Koli,” three other new symbols have been added, bringing the total number of election symbols to 119.