EC to hold meeting with 31 ministries on polls preparations on Thursday

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a discussion and preparatory meeting on Thursday with representatives from 31 ministries and divisions to ensure the upcoming 13th national election is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

According to a notice signed by Mohammad Monir Hossain, deputy secretary of the EC Secretariat, on Sunday, the meeting will take place at 3pm on Thursday at the Election Commission Secretariat.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) will preside over the meeting, while other election commissioners will also be present.

Director (Public Relations) and Spokesperson of the EC Secretariat, Ruhul Amin Mallik, said that key government officials, including the cabinet secretary, the governor of Bangladesh Bank, the senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, are expected to attend the meeting.

The discussion is part of the EC's ongoing preparations to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies ahead of the 13th national election.