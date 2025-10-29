Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC to hold meeting with 31 ministries on polls preparations on Thursday

Chief election commissioner (CEC) will preside over the meeting, while other election commissioners will also be present

File photo of Election Commission building Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 11:22 PM

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a discussion and preparatory meeting on Thursday with representatives from 31 ministries and divisions to ensure the upcoming 13th national election is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

According to a notice signed by Mohammad Monir Hossain, deputy secretary of the EC Secretariat, on Sunday, the meeting will take place at 3pm on Thursday at the Election Commission Secretariat.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) will preside over the meeting, while other election commissioners will also be present.

Director (Public Relations) and Spokesperson of the EC Secretariat, Ruhul Amin Mallik, said that key government officials, including the cabinet secretary, the governor of Bangladesh Bank, the senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, are expected to attend the meeting.

The discussion is part of the EC's ongoing preparations to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies ahead of the 13th national election.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)national election
Read More

Jamaat, allies demand November referendum, warn EC of fallout

CA: Make Consensus Commission report understandable for people

National polls: Field administration reshuffle to begin Saturday

EC seeks police deployment for Nirbachan Bhaban ahead of election

Amir Khasru: Commonwealth to send election observers to Bangladesh

42,761 polling stations to be set up across Bangladesh

Latest News

Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x