National polls: Field administration reshuffle to begin Saturday

Field administration reshuffling ahead of the national election will begin on Saturday, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Wednesday.

He said that the meeting on election preparations, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna, focused primarily on appointments within the field administration.

It was emphasized that no official involved in any capacity—such as returning officer, assistant returning officer, or polling officer—in the past three national elections should be appointed again.

He made these comments during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

The press secretary said that the Election Commission informed the meeting that steps in this regard have already been initiated. Criteria for new postings will include previous postings, political background, ACR (annual confidential report), efficiency, and whether there has been any negative news about the individual. The most suitable and neutral officials will be appointed to the most sensitive areas, with selections made randomly.

The press secretary quoted the chief adviser as saying: “We must hope for the best but be prepared for the worst.”

He added that no one will be posted in their home district or in areas where close relatives or in-laws reside, and no official will be assigned to places where their relatives are contesting in the election.

The Home Affairs Adviser, Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, informed the meeting that a list of 64 suitable officials is being prepared, prioritizing neutrality as directed by the chief adviser.

The press secretary also said that misinformation on social media was a major topic of discussion. To tackle this, two committees will be formed — a Central Coordination Committee extending down to the upazila level, and another dedicated to combating misinformation and disinformation. Similar committees will also be set up within the Election Commission and various ministries for faster response.

He noted that fact-checking often takes too long, especially for AI-generated fake content. Therefore, the ICT and cultural affairs ministries have been tasked with providing the necessary logistical support to ensure faster verification and response to misinformation.

The press secretary added that Facebook is the main source of fake news circulation, and discussions will be held with the company to convey the government’s concerns more effectively.