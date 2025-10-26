Home adviser assures of ensuring level playing field ahead of election

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday assured of ensuring a level playing field ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election aimed at holding an “excellent polls”.

The home adviser made the remarks after emerging from the 15th meeting of the Council of Advisers on law and order at his ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

Regarding allegations of some political parties about biased postings of the government officials, he refuted the allegations, saying: “They have yet to receive any such allegation to this end”.

In this connection, he said no one can raise any question about the postings as they have given every posting through proper verifications, ignoring requests of various quarters.

He called upon the journalists to write reports if any recruitment or posting was given by taking a bribe or through any irregularities. He also urged all not to make any request for anyone's posting.

Responding to another query, he said that if the political parties are doing their own part properly and the people behave responsibly, the upcoming parliamentary polls will be held in a proper manner. "Next election must be held in a proper manner," he categorically said.

The home adviser said they are considering lowering SIM card registration against a person to seven from 10 ahead of the elections. We are planning to limit those to five for a person in phases, he added.

Jahangir said that there are many instances of committing crimes by registering a mobile SIM card in other people's names.

Referring to three major incidents of fire, the home adviser called upon the media to play a role in making people aware of the measures through which they can avoid such incidents.

Replying to a question about several murders committed at Rangunia and Rawjan, he said that they are trying their level best to decrease such crimes.

About clashes in Brahmanbaria, the home adviser said they want a social movement to prevent such misdeeds.