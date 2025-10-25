Fakhrul urges all parties to put aside differences, join polls

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged all political parties to take part in the upcoming national election, putting aside minor differences, to help restore the democratic process in the country.

“I call upon all political parties to join the coming election by putting aside small differences so that together we can bring back democracy in the country and return to the democratic system,” he said.

He made the call while speaking at a program marking the 21st founding anniversary of the Daily Naya Diganta at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital.

Fakhrul said he believes the election will be held on time in February 2026. “We also think that through an acceptable election to all, we will get an opportunity to return to a democratic system.”

He said the student-led mass uprising in August 2024 created a new opportunity to establish a truly democratic state.

On behalf of the BNP, Fakhrul paid deep tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in 2024 for freedom and democracy.

He mentioned that the interim government has already announced that the election will be held by February next year.

The BNP leader expressed the hope that the reform issues had already been settled, as the political parties had agreed upon them and signed the National July Charter.

He alleged that around 6 million political leaders and activists faced false cases, about 20,000 were killed, and 1,700 others became victims of enforced disappearance during the past "fascist rule" of the Awami League.

Recalling the post-Liberation War period, Fakhrul said the media, particularly the press, faced severe repression. “After the establishment of Baksal in 1975, all newspapers were shut down. I remember that many journalists became unemployed, and some even worked as hawkers in front of Baitul Mukarram, as there were no newspapers left.”

After the political changeover in 1975, he said, BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman was the first to move away from the one-party system and introduce multi-party democracy, ensuring press freedom.

“We must not forget that the key reforms began during his (Zia’s) time and were later carried forward by former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia,” Fakhrul added.