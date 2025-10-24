DG: Digital tracking to ensure transparency in Ansar’s election duties

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (Ansar-VDP) is fully prepared ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, with 600,000 Ansar members set to be deployed across the country.

“They will serve as the first line of defence at polling centres while working in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies,” said Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, director general (DG) of Ansar and VDP.

Regarding digital monitoring during the election, the DG said that for the first time, the Ansar force will introduce a digital monitoring system.

“All necessary information of each member will be stored in a software database integrating their NID number, QR code, and service records. This system will enable real-time tracking of their efficiency, presence, and behaviour while on duty,” he added.

Speaking to BSS at the Ansar and VDP headquarters on Thursday, the DG said: "This time, trained Ansar members are being deployed at polling centres. They will remain digitally connected to the headquarters to ensure neutrality and transparency in performing their duties.”

“On election day, the Ansar force will serve as a symbol of public trust and security,” he said.

Major General Sazzad Mahmud said that since August 6 last year, every Ansar member has been undergoing a series of basic and advanced training programs, including leadership and youth leadership training.

“The basic training sessions are still ongoing and will continue until the election. After the announcement of the election schedule, refresher training will be arranged for two to three days focusing on code of conduct, polling centre security, crowd management, and communication strategy,” he said.

The DG informed that special emphasis has been placed on training Ansar-VDP members from Dhaka’s surrounding districts—such as Narayanganj, Gazipur, Comilla, and Tangail—so that sufficient manpower is available for deployment in megacities like Dhaka and Chittagong.

“Last year, 120,000 members completed training, while training for another 150,000 is ongoing. We aim to prepare over 300,000 fresh members. The remaining positions will be filled by experienced members who have previously shown professionalism and neutrality,” he said.

Mahmud also said refresher training will be organized after the election schedule is announced to help field-level members adapt to current circumstances.

“This training is not just routine—it’s about transforming mindset. To increase youth and women’s participation, the age limit for Ansar members has been reduced to 18–25 years, allowing more young and energetic individuals to join,” he said.

“Nearly 50% of our members are women, and we are working to ensure equal leadership roles for men and women. Each upazila training centre has both a male and a female trainer to maintain gender parity at the grassroots,” he added.

The DG also said both armed and unarmed Ansar personnel will be deployed for the election.

He added: “They are being equipped with new uniforms, jackets, and safety gear to enable smooth coordination with other security agencies.”

“The headquarters will directly monitor their activities to ensure that they effectively serve as the frontline defenders of polling centres. Gaining public trust will be their foremost duty,” he said.

Highlighting a shift towards institutional accountability, Major General Sazzad Mahmud said: “The force is now system-driven rather than personality-driven. Significant reforms have been made to strengthen internal discipline. Complaints of code of conduct violations are promptly investigated, and necessary punitive actions are taken.”

He further said that the Ansar force plays a continuous role in national development, disaster response, and social awareness, not just during elections.

He said: “It is a development-oriented national force. With around 6 million members, if we include their families, the total community reaches nearly 30 million.”

“If each member contributes positively to society, the Ansar force can become the country’s largest human resource network. Our long-term goal is to emerge as the ‘People’s Force,’ uniting security, service, and efficiency under one umbrella,” he said.

Currently, Bangladesh has around 6 million Ansar and VDP members, of whom 5.9 million members are volunteers or part-time members, he said, adding: “To improve their livelihoods, the force has undertaken several initiatives.”

Among the most notable is the "Sanjibon Project" jointly implemented by the Ansar Development Bank and the Welfare Trust. Through this project, members receive group-based microcredit, entrepreneurship training, and self-employment support.

“Besides, vocational training in modern professions such as driving, electrical work, caregiving, tourism, nursing, and freelancing has been introduced to help members acquire practical skills and become self-reliant,” the DG added.